Business in Brief (Sept. 14)

OSHA accepting grant applications
The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is accepting grant applications for the creation of innovative safety and health training and education projects designed to help combat the risk of infectious disease in the workplace.
The opportunity to pitch the division on funding for such projects comes amid the coronavirus pandemic and as the division pursues new rules to protect workers against infectious diseases.
Any employer, labor group or nonprofit organization can apply. Educational institutions will be considered only if they partner with another eligible organization.
Employers are not allowed to use grants to pay for training for their employees. Materials produced by grant recipients become the property of Oregon OSHA. Many materials are housed at the Oregon OSHA Resource Center and are available for use by the public.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 9. Further information is available at 503-947-7406 or teri.a.watson@oregon.gov.
Free job skills courses offered
Willamette Workforce Partnership and WorkSource Willamette are partnering with Coursera to support the community with learning resources to build in-demand skills.
Through the partnership, Coursera is offering more than 3,800 courses, all taught by instructors from more than 200 leading universities and companies such as Yale, University of Michigan and Google, for free until Dec. 31.
Through this program anyone can learn in-demand skills in subjects including technology and business for the evolving and changing workforce; participate in interactive learning experiences and be a part of Coursera’s global learning community, including course videos, reading, assignments and multi-language resources; and work at their own pace through bite-size sessions and self-pace learning.
The content can be accessed anywhere and courses are accessible via computer, tablets and phones through the Coursera website or via the Coursera Mobile App.
Further information is available at willwp.org. The registration deadline is Sept. 30.
Local deputies graduate from academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of Basic Corrections Local #BCL041 Sept. 4 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Members of Graduating Class BCL041 included deputy sheriffs Mykal Dekanu and Alejandro Diaz-Ching, both of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
Clinic announces new VP of operations
Former Director of Practice Management Services Jeremy Brower has been named Vice President of Operations for The Corvallis Clinic.
Brower has worked for the clinic for 16 years. He holds a Master of Healthcare Management degree, is a certified Project Management Professional and has an experienced background in the information technology sector.
Gaming business moves to new location
Pegasus Games in Corvallis has a new location at 1100 SW Third St.
The business recently moved from its location in the Greyhound Bus building, where it had been located since 2007. Pegasus, founded in 2001, sells board games, card games and miniature games. Owner Marc LeRoux hosts tournaments for Magic the Gathering and Warhammer, though these are suspended because of the pandemic.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Further information is available at 541 738-8266 or https://www.facebook.com/Pegasus-Games-153376004700070.
Small business outreach program announced
The Albany Area Chamber recently announced a new Small Business Outreach Program in partnership with Linn County and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
The program offers help for those who own a small business in Linn County that has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With financial support from Linn County, the two chambers have contracted with Sean Tate to work with small businesses. Tate will help identify and assist small businesses with accessing resources.
The goal is to provide small businesses with information that gives them and their employees the opportunity to succeed in the era of COVID-19. Further information is available from Tate at 541-570-9538 or seantate@albanychamber.com.
