Business in Brief (Oct. 26)

Program offers grants to deter wildlife
The Benton County Agricultural and Wildlife Protection Program has awarded over $10,000 in non-lethal deterrents grants in 2020.
Agricultural operations in Benton County that wished to prevent conflicts with wildlife were able to apply for up to $5,000 in reimbursement grant funds for the purchase of nonlethal wildlife deterrents to protect livestock and crops. Grant applications were reviewed by a committee comprised of county staff members, an at-large citizen member and representatives of the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, the Oregon State University Benton County Extension Service and Chintimini Wildlife Center.
The AWPP grant program is in its third year. This year’s grantees are located throughout the county and proposed a variety of projects, including upgraded fencing and construction of small barns for enclosing livestock at night.
Grant funds are still available for operations who are concerned specifically about issues with beaver. Information about the AWPP, the grant program and upcoming events can be found at co.benton.or.us/awpp.
Broker joins real estate office
RE/MAX Integrity has announced that licensed Broker Jill Shreve recently joined the firm’s Albany office at 2910 Santiam Highway SE22.
Shreve grew up in Albany and has lived in the Willamette Valley most of her life, with a short time in Central Oregon. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Arts degree, both in education, from Western Oregon University. After working 29 years as an educator, Shreve decided to pursue a career in real estate. She is also a Certified Holistic Health Coach.
She can be reached at 541-974-4935 or Jillshreve@remax.net.
SAIF mails dividend checks
Last June, SAIF announced a $100 million dividend for nearly 50,000 employers in Oregon.
The checks were to be sent the week of Oct. 5. Policyholders in Linn County will receive more than $2.8 million; Benton County policyholders will receive more than $1.8 million. This does not include state agencies.
Senior living facility opens model apartment
Brookdale Grand Prairie Senior Living in Albany is open for tours.
The facility recently opened a model apartment so community members can see what the independent living apartments and cottage homes look like.
Appointments are available at 541-928-9635.
Local professionals to participate in cohort
REAL Oregon (Resource Education & Ag Leadership) will launch its fourth leadership cohort next month.
Following the successful graduation of the first three Natural Resource Leadership classes, the organization recently announced the selection of 23 natural resource professionals from throughout the state for Class 4.
Local participants are TJ Colson of Wilco Farm Stores, Corvallis; Jordyn Coon of Oak Park Farms, Shedd; Kristie Glaser of Brian Glaser Farms, Shedd; Adrienne Lulay of Ostara Livestock Services, Scio; and Hedie Schulte of Boshart Trucking, Albany.
Club announces officers, directors
The Kiwanis Club of Corvallis Sunrisers recently announced its officers and directors for 2020-21, effective Oct. 1.
Officers include Hector Rodriguez, president; Ken Imamura, president-elect; Betty Brose, immediate past president; Milt Donelson, treasurer; and Rich Taylor, secretary. Directors are Phil Ermer, Tim Euhus, Ed Fox and Pansy Kemp. Kiwanis Foundation Board representatives are Betty Brose, Phil Ermer, Harry Lorz and Rich Taylor. Pansy Kemp is Kiwanian of the Year.
— Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.