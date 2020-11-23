Business in Brief (Nov. 23)

Local distillery’s wine cocktail earns outstanding ranking
Spiritopia’s Ginger Lemon Drop wine cocktail earned an “Outstanding” recognition at the Wine Press Northwest fortified wine judging last July.
Forty-eight wineries from Oregon, Washington and Idaho participated for a total of 68 wines judged at the blind tasting.
Spiritopia Ginger Lemon Drop uses organic ginger root, organic lemon juice and organic cane sugar in a base of Oregon Pinot Gris. It is available at select markets that sell wine and at Spiritopia’s craft distillery and winery at 720 NE Granger Ave., Building B, in Corvallis. Further information is available at www.spiritopia.com.
Doula, parent coaching, early childhood services expand
Last month, ProSocial Parent Coaching launched in Philomath, becoming the third business under the Grow Nouveau Enterprises, LLC, umbrella.
ProSocial Parent Coaching includes online classes for mothers with children under the age of 3, individual and group coaching sessions for parents with children of all ages.
Philomath resident Sophie Grow, 34, is building an empire of go-to resources for women seeking support on their parenting journey, with an emphasis on self-care and mental health. Her addition of ProSocial Parent Coaching offers a virtual hub for new parents to access resources, education and support needed in order to support healthy parent-child attachment.
Grow is also the founder of Grow Doula Services, for prenatal, birth and postpartum doula support, and Sophie Grow Coaching, offering one-on-one parent coaching backed by science and neurobiology.
On Oct. 22, Grow launched her first online learning opportunity, “Listening Mothers.” The course provides training for new mothers to learn to cultivate the self-compassionate care they need as a parent.
Youth agency recognized by magazine
Jackson Street Youth Services was recently recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as one of the “100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon.”
This is the second year in a row the agency has won the award. The organization works to help end experiences of homelessness for youth in the Corvallis community.
Geriatrician joins Samaritan
Maureen “Paulie” Bruns has joined Samaritan Medical Group Geriatric Medicine.
Bruns specializes in geriatrics, palliative care and end-of-life care. She sees patients living in care facilities, including Avamere Rehabilitation of Lebanon and the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home.
Bruns earned a bachelor’s degree at University of West Florida and a medical degree at Florida State University College of Medicine. She completed residency training at St. Vincent Medical Center and a fellowship at University of Wisconsin.
She took a nontraditional path to becoming a doctor, raising her family before going to medical school. When her grandmother suffered a stroke and had to live in a nursing home, it motivated Bruns to become a geriatrician so she could take care of people like her grandmother.
She can be reached at 541-451-6413.
— Mid-Valley Media
