Business in Brief (Nov. 16)

Clinic hires new compliance officer
Jeff Dover recently joined The Corvallis Clinic as the new chief compliance officer and director of risk administration.
Dover brings years of experience as an attorney, senior compliance analyst, compliance and training manager, privacy officer, corporate counsel, compliance consultant, professor, senior compliance consultant and vice president compliance/privacy officer. He holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Willamette University and is certified in health care compliance.
Hospital welcomes foot/ankle specialist
Samaritan Albany General Hospital recently added Jason Lin of Samaritan Medical Group Orthopedics — Corvallis to its medical staff.
Lin began performing surgeries at SAGH last month.
Lin offers expertise in a range of foot and ankle conditions affecting both adults and adolescents. He has provided foot and ankle care for multiple professional, college and high school athletes. His areas of interest include arthroscopy and sports medicine, arthritis management, fracture care, deformity correction, and complex reconstruction of the foot and ankle.
Lin has been with Samaritan Health Services since 2010. He earned a medical degree from Mount Sinai Medical Center, completed an internship and residency at Pennsylvania State University Hospital — Milton S. Hershey Memorial Medical Center, and did fellowship training at Mercy Medical Center.
He also conducted two years of medical research at Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts, and has written numerous research publications as well as several review articles on foot and ankle surgery. Lin is associate program director of Samaritan’s Orthopedic Residency Program.
To make an appointment with Lin, call 541-768-4810.
Trucking company receives award
At the Oregon Trucking Association’s recent annual safety conference, Great West Casualty Company awarded Boshart Trucking, Inc., a Gold Award and a Third-Place Award in the 1 to 2 Million Miles category.
Great West presented these awards as part of its Annual National Safety Awards program, awarded in cooperation with the American Trucking Association. The program recognizes motor carriers in similar operations with awards based on its year-end preventable crash results. Carriers are eligible to receive a Platinum, Gold, Silver or Participatory award.
Boshart Trucking, headquartered in Tangent, is a family business that strives to be a leader in agriculture transportation by hauling agricultural commodities including hay, straw, hazelnuts, grass seed, fertilizer, mint, nursery plants, flowers, birdseed, wheat, corn and more to customers throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Great West Casualty Company is a provider of property and casualty insurance for the trucking industry.
— Mid-Valley Media
