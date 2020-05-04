Business in Brief (May 4)

Entomologist recognized with award
Priyadarshini Chakrabarti recently won the Excellence in Early Career Award 2020 by the Pacific Branch of the Entomological Society of America.
This award honors a student transition or early professional member working in the field of entomology who has demonstrated excellence in all the major aspects of intellectual life, including research, extension, teaching and outreach. Chakrabarti is a postdoctoral research associate at the Sagili Honey Bee Lab of the Oregon State University Department of Horticulture.
Chakrabarti was congratulated at the virtual branch business meeting on April 20, since the 2020 PBESA annual meeting in Spokane, Washington, was canceled due to the pandemic.
The Pacific Branch territory of the Entomological Society of America includes 11 Western states (Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming), U.S. territories, and parts of Canada and Mexico (https://www.entsoc.org/pacific). More information on Chakrabarti and the OSU Honey Bee Lab can be found at http://priyadarshinichakrabarti.com/ and https://honeybeelab.oregonstate.edu/.
Nonprofit agency receives grant
Resource Connections of Oregon, a nonprofit brokerage providing case management services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, received a $9,078 grant on March 31.
The grant was endowed by State Farm for the purpose of providing education, awareness and emergency supplies to RCO clients in Linn, Marion and Yamhill counties.
The goal of the project is to assist adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities be prepared in the event of an emergency or natural disaster in their community by providing 72-hour emergency supply kits and training on how to use these supplies. The project will be led by Kristina Phillips, program and community engagement coordinator, and Adam Ayers, executive director.
The current pandemic has only highlighted the need for emergency preparedness education and supplies. RCO hopes to begin this program after the current social distancing guidelines have been lifted. The program will be implemented over the next two years for RCO clients.
RCO provides case management and resource coordination to around 700 customers in Linn, Marion and Yamhill counties.
Intensive care unit receives patient care award
The Intensive Care Unit at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis recently received a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence from the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
The unit is the only ICU in Oregon to receive a gold award, the highest recognition by AACN.
The ICU team was evaluated based on the following AACN criteria: leadership structures and systems; appropriate staffing and staff engagement; effective communication, knowledge management, learning and development; evidence-based practices and processes; and outcome measurement.
Units that achieve this three-year, three-level award with a gold, silver or bronze designation meet national criteria consistent with Magnet Recognition, the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award and the National Quality Healthcare Award.
Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.