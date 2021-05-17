Business in Brief (May 17)

Corvallis native named to golf post

The Northern California Section of the Professional Golfers’ Association of America has announced that Caitlyn Doyle has been named assistant executive director.

In her new role, Doyle will work under executive director Len Dumas in helping manage all facets of the association in serving more than 1,100 PGA professionals and more than 500 golf facilities in Northern California and Northwestern Nevada.

Doyle, 28, who is a native of Corvallis, gained her Class A PGA Membership in 2015 and most recently served as an assistant golf professional at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland prior to joining the NCPGA.

Local dispatchers graduate from training

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 123rd Basic Telecommunications Class.

A private graduation ceremony took place Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Local members of Basic Telecommunications Class #123 are Dispatcher Jayson Edblom, Oregon State University Department of Public Safety; Dispatcher Amanda Ferriss of OSU DPS; Dispatcher Skylar King of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; and Dispatcher Montana Knox of LCSO.