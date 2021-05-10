Business in Brief (May 10)

Samaritan welcomes physician assistant

Madeleine Courvoisier recently joined Samaritan Wound, Vein & Hyperbaric Medicine — Albany.

Courvoisier earned a bachelor’s degree at Texas Christian University, and a master’s in physician assistant studies at University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Courvoisier was motivated to pursue a career in medicine after she spent a week abroad during college helping with a soccer camp.

She wanted to work for Samaritan based on her interactions with employees.

She can be reached at 541-812-3360.

Photography contest winners announced

The Albany Visitors Association has announced winners of its 14th Annual Photography Contest.

The purpose of this contest is to find images suitable for use in the marketing materials for Albany and the surrounding area. The contest was open to photographers of all skill levels and this year 18 photographers entered 172 photos.