Business in Brief (March 29)

The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and other subjects.

Local women chosen for farming program

Two local women are among 20 chosen for the first Women’s Farm2Food Accelerator.

Local participants are Jennifer Skouras of Elysian Acres in Jefferson and Mindi (Marilyn) Miller of Kiger Island Blues in Corvallis.

Earlier this month, the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Foundation, in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and the Washington State Department of Agriculture, launched the Women’s Farm2Food Accelerator. The program is designed to help women farmers and entrepreneurs with food and beverage products enter or expand into new markets.