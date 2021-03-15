Business in Brief (March 15)

Samaritan collaborates with oncology group

Late last year, Samaritan Health Services entered into an agreement with Oregon Oncology Specialists.

The collaboration creates opportunities for engagement with hematology and oncology specialty physicians, as well as advanced practice providers, who will care for cancer patients in Samaritan’s tri-county region of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties.

Like other collaborations Samaritan has with physician groups in other services throughout its health care system, Oregon Oncology Specialists will retain permanent clinicians to care for patients at each of Samaritan’s hematology and oncology clinics in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport.

For more information about oncology services, visit samhealth.org/Cancer.

RE/MAX founder earns award

RE/MAX Integrity, a real estate company, recently announced that founder Kevin Simrin was named part of RisMedia’s Class of 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers.

The list included 16 achievers affiliated with RE/MAX nationwide. Simrin was awarded the Crusaders: The Champions of a Better Way award for resiliency, selflessness, ingenuity and initiative when faced with challenges unlike any other.