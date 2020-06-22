Business in Brief (June 22)

Samaritan welcomes cardiothoracic surgeon
Samaritan Heart Center recently welcomed cardiothoracic surgeon Rabin Gerrah, who is accepting new patients.
Gerrah comes to Samaritan through a partnership with Stanford Health Care, expanding access to life-saving procedures for local patients.
Gerrah earned a medical degree and completed residency training at Hadassah Medical School. He completed fellowships through Harvard University Hospitals at Massachusetts General Hospital and Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.
Gerrah specializes in treating heart disease, including coronary artery disease, valve problems and structural heart problems, using minimally invasive approaches. He designs new medical devices and technologies, and conducts medical research to develop innovative surgical techniques. Gerrah is also an appointed clinical assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at Stanford University.
After working in several states, Gerrah was eager to return to Oregon to enjoy the region’s outdoor activities with his family.
Samaritan Heart Center provides a range of advanced cardiology, electrophysiology and cardiac surgery services, with clinics in Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Newport. Further information is available at 888-263-6092 or samhealth.org/Heart.
Hospice hires human resources manager
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care announces Jenny Sherman as its new human resources manager
Sherman joins Lumina with more than 25 years of experience in human resources. Her expertise encompasses leadership development, performance management design, recruitment and employee relations.
Sherman has experience in the health care industry, including work with Salem Hospital and with the Oregon Nonprofit Hospice Alliance.
Founded as Benton Hospice Service in 1980, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care is an independent, nonprofit community resource providing clinically-excellent responsive care for local residents nearing the end of life. Lumina ensures in-home comfort, compassion and control for every patient throughout their remaining days.
Further information is available at 541-757-9616 or www.luminahospice.org.
Club announces board members
The Zonta Club of Corvallis has announced its board of directors for its 2020-21 fiscal year.
Officers are Andrea Shonnard, president; Laurie Russell, vice president; Cathy Meyers, treasurer; Selma Starns, secretary; and Leigh Griffith, immediate past president.
Other directors and their committees include Ruth Johns, advocacy; Ginny Lucker, attendance and fellowship; Becca Freeby, communications; Mary Bentley, community grants; Susan Cronenwett, membership; Pete Bober, programs; Rebecca Camden, scholarships; and Kathleen Petrucela, service.
The Zonta Club of Corvallis was chartered in 1940, and is a member of Zonta International, a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
