Business in Brief (June 15)

Country Financial recognizes officers
During the pandemic, local communities have seen an increase of domestic violence and child abuse calls. Domestic calls are often the most dangerous calls to which police officers respond.
Country Financial decided to recognize the officers and staff members of the Albany and Lebanon police departments during National Police Appreciation Week, held May 10 through 17.
Through Operation Helping Heroes, Country Financial representatives Michelle Morford and John Derouin donated $5,000 directly to the officers and staff in the form of $35 meals at the Oregon Barbeque Company, doughnuts from Sugar Vibes for the staff day and night shifts, and a movie gift basket for families of the officers with a movie, popcorn and candy. The goal is to support local officers while also giving them something to share with their families.
Ale now offered in cans
Last month, Block 15 Brewing Company released its third year-around canned offering, Block 15 IPA, distributed to Pacific Northwest bottle shops and markets through its newly formed craft distribution company, Block 15 Distribution.
Further information about the vision behind Block 15’s new year-around IPA and its decade-long evolution is available at block15.com/ipa.
Dahl receives achievement award
Sherlyn Dahl, executive director of the Community Health Centers of Benton & Linn Counties, received the Oregon Primary Care Association 2019-20 Lifetime Achievement Award for her leadership and contributions to the community health center movement.
Dahl, who is retiring in early summer, spent nearly 14 years with the organization. She brought vision, strategic planning and commitment to alignment of goals within local, state and federal spaces. She led the organization through growth and changes in the health care landscape, and initiated multiple partnerships across departments and counties.
She has held positions of influence and contribution to multiple committees and boards throughout the region and state, including committee and board leadership roles at OPCA.
Dahl received the 2018 Innovation and Leadership in Transformation Award from OPCA, highlighting her career commitment to serving vulnerable populations, creating a dynamic work environment for staff, and leading communities to better health.
