OSU personnel receive grants
Earlier this month, the Brewers Association announced the recipients of its 2020 Research and Service Grants Program.
These grants help fund the development of a healthy, sustainable raw materials supply chain for the craft brewing industry. Among the recipients were Pat Hayes of Oregon State University for “Deeper Explorations of Barley and Terroir Contributions to Beer Flavor;” David Gent of OSU for “Multifaceted Impacts of Nitrogen and Sulfur Fertility on Hop Productivity, Quality and Brewing Characteristics;” and Thomas Shellhammer of OSU for “Controlling Hop Enzymatic Potential: Hop Kilning and Brewery Treatments.”
The Brewers Association is a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers.
Agency receives grant for nonprofit workshops
The Center for Nonprofit Stewardship, headquartered in Corvallis, has received a $4,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to build stronger nonprofit agencies in Klamath County with training workshops.
CNS’ “Nonprofit Learning Series” in Klamath Falls will include three workshops every other month from July to November. Each workshop will consist of three hours of curriculum on board governance, fundraising, or finance and budgeting. The workshops will include speakers from CNS’ staff, and other resource providers.
Participants will have the option of purchasing a three-workshop pass for $99 or a one-workshop ticket for $45. CNS is able to offer these defrayed rates thanks to funders such as the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation.
CNS attended an awards ceremony held Jan. 14 in Canyonville to receive the grant. CCUIF awarded a total of $474,650 to 70 charities in Southwestern Oregon during this funding cycle.
The Center for Nonprofit Stewardship is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that educates and empowers nonprofit boards, staff and volunteers in financial, administrative and organizational stewardship.
Clinic opens Lebanon location
The Corvallis Clinic opened its newest QuickCare location at 2080 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 24.
The new clinic will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week. QuickCare services will include treatment of minor illnesses, injuries, vaccines, preventive care and sports physicals. Immunizations and laboratory tests such as those for strep, glucose levels and urinalysis will also be provided. The QuickCare clinic offers same-day and next-day appointments.
The Corvallis Clinic has been delivering medical care for more than 73 years. Physician-owned and physician-led, the clinic is a large multi-specialty medical group providing comprehensive adult and pediatric care at 11 different locations in the central Willamette Valley.
