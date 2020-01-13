Behaviorist joins clinic team
Adrian Egger will begin to see patients in The Corvallis Clinic Integrated Behavioral Health Department this month.
As an integrated behaviorist, Egger collaborates with the clinic’s family medicine providers in Philomath to help patients with behavioral health issues that are affecting their overall health. He takes a collaborative approach to behavioral health, working with the patient in integrating aspects of solution-focused behavioral therapies with humanistic frameworks. Egger works to create a safe, nonjudgmental environment and believes positive change can be deeply influenced by the patient-behaviorist relationship.
Egger comes to the clinic from Providence Medical Group in Hillsboro, where he practiced as an integrated behavior specialist.
Police class graduates from academy
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 394th Basic Police Class.
The class will graduate at 11 a.m. Friday at the Oregon Public Safety Academy, 4190 Aumsville Highway SE in Salem.
Local graduates are Deputy Sheriff Ian Averett and Deputy Sheriff Zachary Vanderhoof, both of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
The class is 16 weeks long and includes dozens of training areas such as survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem-solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition and more.
