Albany store makes top five
North Albany IGA, 621 NW Hickory St., was recently honored as one of IGA’s top five retailers in the country.
IGA has 1,100 stores nationwide.
HospitalityVision receives trademark
HospitalityVision recently received the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office official trademark for EZ Chat.
EZ Chat allows hotel guests to communicate with the front desk any time of day or night by using their mobile devices. EZ Chat is registered as downloadable mobile software that allows guests to chat instantly with front desk staff members to request personal care items, blankets, later checkout times, and advice on where to dine or shop.
HospitalityVision recently received the trademarks for Sweet Talk, which allows guests to order and have desserts delivered to their rooms, and BnB ToGo, a mobile app for bed and breakfasts.
EZ Chat is available on several HospitalityVision mobile apps, including Concierge ToGo. HospitalityVision was founded by Corvallis resident Marti Staprans Barlow to replace the hotel print guest services directory with a digital television and mobile alternative. HospitalityVision is available in 11 Corvallis hotels and in 40-plus states nationwide. Further information is available at hospitalityvision.net.
