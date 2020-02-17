Business in Brief (Feb. 17)

Samaritan takes health care to shelter
Getting to a clinic while experiencing homelessness can be especially challenging, but this winter, Samaritan Health Services is bringing the clinic to Corvallis’ cold-weather shelter.
Weekly since November, SamCare Mobile Medicine -- a roving clinic inside a 40-foot vehicle staffed by Samaritan clinicians – has provided on-demand, walk-in care for shelter clients.
Shelter manager Shawn Collins said the clinic has made a positive difference to the men staying at the shelter.
Local officers graduate from police class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training recently announced the graduation of its 395th Basic Police Class.
Basic Police Class 395 graduated Feb. 14 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Local graduates include Police Officer Nathan Diebel and Police Officer Harrison Jarrett of the Corvallis Police Department; Police Officer Christopher Moreland of the Albany Police Department; Deputy Sheriff Rachael Poore of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office; and Police Officer Ian Wingo of the Lebanon Police Department.
Corvallis company earns safety, health recognition
Valliscor LLC, a chemical manufacturing firm in Corvallis, has stepped up its commitment to on-the-job safety and health by completing its first year in Oregon OSHA’s Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program.
SHARP, set up primarily to help small- and mid-sized businesses, coaches companies on how to manage workplace safety and health. It empowers employers to improve. In turn, companies are recognized for their success in reaching specific benchmarks. An employer becomes a graduate when it completes five years of SHARP.
Located within the Advanced Technology and Manufacturing Institute, Valliscor is an Oregon State University-licensed spinoff company. Its process allows customers in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, polymer and electronics industries to add fluorine to other molecules.
In joining SHARP, Valliscor assessed and tackled a variety of safety and health issues. Pedro Molina Sanchez, safety and regulatory affairs lead for the company, said the process was “extremely valuable” in helping improve “almost every aspect of our health and safety practices and policies.”
