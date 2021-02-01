Business in Brief (Feb. 1)

Clinic introduces collaborative care
Board-certified consulting psychiatrist Caroline Fisher recently joined the pediatric team with a new collaborative care model at The Corvallis Clinic.
Fisher has 20 years of clinical experience and 13 years of progressive leadership experience overseeing and building psychiatric delivery systems. She brings a collaboration-based psychiatric service model that is patient-driven and centered on the clinic.
Collaborative care is an evidence-based way to deliver treatment for mental illness, different from what most people are familiar with. In this model, patients make treatment decisions with their primary care providers, but get expert treatment oversight by a psychiatrist. That means patients are treated faster, not having to wait for a referral to a community psychiatrist.
Each patient is also followed by a psychiatric assistant, so families have someone to check in with, and patients who are not improving don’t fall through the cracks. That’s why treatment outcomes are frequently better than care as it is normally delivered. With the consultative approach, Fisher may recommend therapy, online programs, literature and medications to primary care providers.
Livestock company joins association
MK Livestock in Scio is a new member of the American Angus Association, said Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed association in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
Accounting firm hires associates
Kernutt Stokes, a full-service accounting and business consulting firm, recently hired Sonny Herrera to work at its Corvallis office.
Marina Medina and Mackenzie Blackburn have been hired to work in the Eugene office. All three were hired after graduating last year from Oregon State University with degrees in accounting.
Local residents elected to OBA board
The Oregon Bankers Association, Oregon’s only trade association dedicated to the banking industry and its customers, elected its 2020-21 board officers and directors during its annual meeting on Dec. 8.
Local residents elected include chair-elect Gordon Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer, Citizens Bank, Corvallis; and secretary/treasurer Joan Reukauf, president and CEO, Willamette Community Bank, Albany. Zimmerman was reelected to a new three-year term on the board. Reukauf also serves on the OBA Education Foundation Board.
Corvallis franchise owners honored
ServiceMaster Brands honored Brian and Kelly Greer of ServiceMaster Restore of Salem in November with the Marion E. Wade Award of Honor at the annual awards ceremony for ServiceMaster Restore Franchises.
The Greers also own ServiceMaster Restoration & Cleaning Services in Corvallis and ServiceMaster Restoration Services in Lincoln City. They qualified for the honor by being one of three nationwide recipients of the Marion E. Wade Expert Awards. The ceremony brings together Restore franchises around the country to honor high-performing members of its franchise network.
Fire district recognizes award recipients
In November and December, the Lebanon Fire District held small award recognition ceremonies with each shift of its workers and the volunteer corps.
Members of the fire district are nominated by peers and supervisors and then selected by a committee. Award winners include the following:
A Shift — Intern Firefighter of the Year: Tucker Karo; Albert J. Smith Career Firefighter of the Year: Cody Manzi. B Shift — Glen Pappy Yocum Memorial Emergency Medical Services Award: Michael Perkins. Bruce Parton Community Service Award: Erin Nunes. C Shift: Jeff Cole Memorial Career Officer of the Year: Marshall Brookfield.
Volunteers — Support Volunteer of the Year: Roxanne Wilkins; Jeff Cole Memorial Volunteer Officer of the Year: Scott Wilkerson; Bob Berry Outstanding Volunteer Member Award: Marcus Pearson; Albert J. Smith Volunteer Firefighter of the Year: Jeff Wilkerson.
Administration — Bob Berry Outstanding Career Member Award: Crystal Patterson.
Length of service awards — 35 years, Bert French; 30 years, Ken Foster; 25 years, Jason Bolen; 15 years, Jason Adamson; 15 years, Scott Wilkerson; 10 years, Mike Shum; 10 years, Jeff Wilkerson; five years: Jamin Hooley and Nick Unruh.
AM Equipment owner retires
After 49 years, Ted Powell, owner, CEO and chairman of the board of Albany Magneto Corp., doing business as AM Equipment, has decided to retire.
Powell started with the company in 1972, repairing lawnmowers and chainsaws, as the company was a McCulloch dealer. In 1975, Ted and his wife, Rita, purchased the company. AM Equipment provides controlled-motion products, including windshield wipers systems, motors, actuators, gear boxes, arms, tanks and more. AM Equipment products are used on transit buses, diesel/gas/electric walk-in step vans used for last-mile delivery, boats, rail and agricultural vehicles.
Powell took the first step away from day-to-day operations by putting an external president in place a decade ago. The Powells will continue to own the company and Ted will continue as the nonexecutive chairman of the board. The president and the management team will continue to meet with the board to advance strategic goals in the areas of aftermarket, motors and actuators, last-mile and electric vehicles, and transit vehicles.
— Mid-Valley Media
