Distillery wins double gold medals
Spiritopia, a craft distillery in Corvallis, has announced that two of its products, Spiritopia Ginger Liqueur and Spiritopia Peppermint Liqueur, each won the double gold medal at the 2019 Sunset Magazine International Spirits Competition.
The competition was judged by a panel of 20 of the most prominent spirits professionals in the country on Oct. 21 and 22. Sunset Magazine is a leading media brand of the Western lifestyle.
More than 250 distilled spirits were judged over the two-day period. Spiritopia chose to enter two of its popular liqueurs, Ginger and Peppermint. The ginger liqueur, made from organic ginger root, was awarded 95 points and also earned the Best of Class designation. The peppermint liqueur, made exclusively from peppermint grown in Corvallis, scored 94 points.
Spiritopia products are available statewide in liquor stores and at the distillery at 720 NE Granger Ave., Building B, in Corvallis.
Further information is available at www.spiritopia.com.
Boshart Davis honored with Farm Bureau award
Oregon State Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, a member of the Linn County Farm Bureau, was honored Dec. 12 with the 2019 Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award.
The award was presented during the Oregon Farm Bureau Convention at Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
The OFB Top Hand Award recognizes a Farm Bureau member who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy and leadership in the furtherance of the bureau’s goals during the previous membership year. Names of the candidates for this award are submitted by their County Farm Bureaus to the OFB Membership & Recognition Committee for consideration.
Boshart Davis’ background in the transportation industry gave her leverage to work with her colleagues on a diesel bill that protects farm and ranch families and small businesses. She also worked across the aisle to negotiate pregnancy protection legislation that considers the needs of small businesses, seasonal employers and employees.
Hospice announces new clinical manager
Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care in Corvallis has announced the promotion of Stacy Cole to the clinical manager position.
Cole joined Lumina as a registered nurse case manager in 2016. Born and raised in the Corvallis area, Cole has associate degrees from College of Eastern Utah and Linn-Benton Community College, a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Utah State University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University. She started her nursing career at Trillium Family Services and most recently came from New Horizons In-Home Care.
In her new role, Cole is responsible and accountable for the supervision of nursing, hospice aides and other clinical staff. She ensures nursing care provided to patients meets Medicare conditions of participation, NHPCO guidelines, and Lumina policy and procedures. She also assists staff members in their professional development and clinical leadership through mentoring and coaching.
Founded as Benton Hospice Service in 1980, Lumina Hospice & Palliative Care is an independent, nonprofit community resource providing responsive care for local residents nearing the end of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.