Business in Brief (Dec. 7)

Samaritan adds pediatrician
Samaritan Health Services' Mid-Valley Children’s Clinic recently welcomed pediatrician Whitney Horsley, who provides a range of health care to children from birth through age 18.
Horsley earned a bachelor’s degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and a medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. She completed residency training at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.
Horsley went into medicine because she wants to help people live life to the fullest and navigate difficult times. She was drawn to pediatrics.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached by calling 541-812-5111.
Student exchange agency hires coordinator
International Cultural Exchange Services in Monroe recently welcomed Cindy Canter as a new local coordinator.
ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.
Canter lives in South Benton County, and works at Monroe Grade School. She started hosting exchange students in 2011 and said she fell in love with the program. She has visited the first student her family hosted in her home country and stayed with her family. She said she is excited to work with exchange students because she loves learning about other cultures and wants to play a role in life-changing experiences for teenagers.
She is working with families and schools in Monroe and in the surrounding area, and seeks families who would like to host exchange students for the school year of 2021. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules and help with chores.
QuickCare location reopens
The Corvallis Clinic has reopened its Corvallis QuickCare location and is now seeing patients.
The location was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and has been closed since last March. The clinic is now open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. QuickCare services include treatment of minor illnesses, injuries, vaccines, preventive care and sports physicals. The location also offers immunizations and laboratory tests such as strep, glucose levels and urinalysis.
QuickCare is at 2001 NW Monroe Ave. No. 104 across the street from Oregon State University.
— Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.