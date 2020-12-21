Business in Brief (Dec. 21)

Samaritan welcomes family physician
Olivia Danforth recently joined Samaritan Family Medicine — Geary Street in Albany. She provides primary health care to patients of all ages.
Danforth earned a bachelor’s degree at Haverford College and a medical degree at Rush Medical College of Rush University. She completed residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
She comes from a medical family: Her grandfather was a heart surgeon, and her stepfather is an endocrinologist.
Her life experiences and work in public health have shaped her focus on addressing socioeconomic and health care injustices. Danforth provides gender-affirming hormone replacement therapy by informed consent, and she supports patients seeking gender-affirming surgeries. She specializes in family planning, skin biopsies and joint injections.
After completing her residency in Corvallis, she decided to stay in town, where she lives with her wife and three cats.
Danforth is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-812-5570.
Elks install officers for 2020-21
Due to the pandemic, Corvallis Elks Lodge No. 1413 was not able to hold its annual installation of officers last spring.
They were installed at a recent closed meeting. The following officers took the oath: Exalted Ruler, Calvin Schneider; Leading Knight, Tim Smith; Loyal Knight, Daniel Mahoney; Lecturing Knight, Zel Brooks; Chaplain, Tonya Stone; Tiler, Joshua Hammerman; Esquire, Ray Reynolds; Inner Guard, Laurie Myers; Secretary, Melissa Mills; Treasurer, Past Exalted Ruler Fred Raw; and trustees Brian Mills, Bill Askew, Damon Olson, PER Neil Schneider and Cory Ruud.
PER Bruce Wilkinson presented the following awards: Officer of the Year, Rufino Ayala; Elk of the Year, Joshua Hammerman; and Volunteer of the Year, Sharron de Montigny.
Samaritan named Oregon’s healthiest employer
For the seventh time in eight years, Samaritan Health Services has been named Oregon’s healthiest employer among organizations with more than 5,000 employees.
Healthiest Employers Inc. and the Portland Business Journal, which sponsors the Oregon awards, announced the honor last month.
One of the largest factors for the 2020 award is that 78% of Samaritan employees participated in the organization’s wellness activities throughout 2020. Alyssa Wink, director of wellness and fitness for Samaritan, said the engagement rate is a major accomplishment, given that Samaritan employs nearly 6,000 individuals across a three-county area.
New wellness activities this year include:
•The Healthy Habits rewards program, which awards points to employees who complete preventative care activities such as annual physicals and cancer screenings.
•A COVID Wellness webpage for employees with tips for managing stress, local options for child care, crisis-response services and other information to assist in managing life during the pandemic.
Mid-Valley Media
