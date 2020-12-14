Business in Brief (Dec. 14)

Samaritan welcomes physician
Cathleen Bruner recently joined Samaritan Family Medicine Resident Clinic — Lebanon.
Bruner provides primary health care to patients of all ages. She specializes in osteopathic manipulative treatment, family planning and skin biopsies.
Bruner earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Tampa, and a medical degree from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences Kirksvillle College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed an internship and residency training at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
Bruner was born and raised in Oregon. She served in the U.S. Air Force and flew in combat missions supporting military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.
After medical school, she returned to Oregon for her residency, and chose to stay with Samaritan when she finished in June.
She is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-451-6960.
Albany bank to merge with Medford bank
People’s Bank of Commerce and Willamette Community Bank, headquartered in Albany, recently announced the signing of an agreement whereby Willamette will merge with People’s Bank.
As of Sept. 30, the combined company would have approximately $710 million in total assets and would operate nine branches in Willamette Valley and Southern Oregon markets.
The boards of People’s Bank and Willamette unanimously approved the transaction, subject to approval by their shareholders. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.
Willamette shareholders will be offered the choice of receiving 100% stock consideration, 100% cash consideration or the per-share mix described above.
Upon closing, Willamette shareholders will own approximately 26% of outstanding People’s Bank shares. Three current members of Willamette’s board of directors will join the board of directors of People’s Bank. After closing, the bank will operate under the name Willamette Community Bank, a division of People’s Bank of Commerce.
Willamette has three branches, in Albany, Lebanon and Salem.
Symphony board adds members
The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Society Board of Directors recently welcomed three new board members.
Christine Hackenbruck, Piper Gazeley and Tanner Simmons bring experience in social media, marketing and accounting. They join 2020-21 board officers Carol Mason, president; Betsy Rock, vice president; September Merickel, secretary; and Karla Brewer Robbins, treasurer. At-large board members are Anne-Marie Girard-Pohjanpelto, Deb Weitzman, Lynne Martin Ervin, Marianne Clausing-Lee and Zachary Person, and the symphony’s music director, Marlan Carlson.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the symphony plans to present its upcoming concert season as virtual performances available to the public. Information about the events is available at www.cosusymphony.org.
— Mid-Valley Media
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.