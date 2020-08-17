Business in Brief (Aug. 17)

'Downtown Discussions' set for Wednesday
The Downtown Corvallis Association will present “Downtown Discussions” at 8 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom.
The meeting can be joined at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/7463185789.
This month’s meeting will feature several speakers, with time for questions after each presentation.
Jen Waters, executive director of the Whiteside Theatre, will talk about the current lineup of movies and plans for the theatre.
Anna Henson of the Oregon Department of Transportation, manager of the Van Buren Bridge project, and Jeff Parker, project consultant, will give an update on the status of the bridge that will be built in place of the current bridge.
Ward 4 Councilor Barbara Bull and Chris Bentley, former Benton County planner, will talk about the possibility of relocating the current Van Buren Bridge.
Julie Arena, program coordinator of HOPE (Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board), will give an introduction and update on the direction of the program.
Business donates life jackets
Last month, the Lebanon Fire District reported in a Facebook post the nearly 40% loss of life jackets from the life jacket loaner program.
Within minutes of the post, Meg Walker, brand and culture coordinator for Coastal Farm & Ranch in Albany, called to see how the store could help. Within 24 hours, Coastal donated several boxes of brand-new Onyx life jackets in sizes infant, child and youth.
The donation came at a critical point in the life jacket kiosk program, as more and more jackets were missing.
Linn County has seen multiple water mishaps this summer. The Sweet Home Fire District recently reported two instances of children trapped in the rapids of the Calapooia River. Late last month, a man drowned in the Santiam River.
Prior to Coastal’s donation, nearly 85% of the fire district's life jackets were missing.
Life jacket kiosks are at both Waterloo boat docks and Gill’s Landing. Last year’s program saw more than 250 reported uses of the life jackets. Halfway through this summer, the jackets have already had 150 uses.
Broker joins real estate office
Licensed Broker Thea Barker-Cortrecht has joined RE/MAX Integrity’s Corvallis office at 2175 NW Professional Drive.
Joining the Jill Schuster Team, Barker-Cortrecht brings experience in property management and customer service. She graduated from Oregon State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in human development and family sciences.
She can be reached at thea@jillschuster.com.
