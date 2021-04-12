Business in Brief (April 12)

Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle, and blocking certain seats; requiring drivers to wear face masks; requiring passengers to wear face masks or appropriate covering of their noses and mouths; facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle; and training employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Groome Transportation is a provider of scheduled transportation services throughout the country, connecting more than 120 cities to 13 major airports.

Local officer graduates from parole class

The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 82nd Basic Parole and Probation Officer Class on April 9 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.

Parole and Probation Officer Madeline Edmonds of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is among the graduates.

Philomath resident joins association

Deb Montgomery of Philomath is a new member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.