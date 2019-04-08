Linn-Benton Community College will hold a free career fair on Wednesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Activities Center gym, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW in Albany.
Attendees should bring their resume and come prepared to compete applications.
Interview tips and a list of participating employers are available at www.linnbenton.edu/careerfair.
More than 80 employers will be on hand. Information on community resources and college degree and certificate programs also will be offered.
This event is free. For special needs and accommodations, call 541-917-4789 or Oregon Relay TDD at 1-800-735 2900 at least 72 hours in advance of the event.
