Job losses continue to pile up for Albany, Corvallis areas

Unemployment statistics show the continued toll of the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting government restrictions on the mid-Willamette Valley’s economy, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday.

Linn County saw an additional 1,659 unemployment claims processed during the week of April 11, while Benton County had 892.

That brings the total claims processed since March 15 to 4,952 in Linn County and 2,751 in Benton County, according to state data.

The actual figure for jobs lost for Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas is likely much worse, however. Oregon has only processed 58% of the claims it has received.

The state is gaining ground in processing unemployment claims, however, said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.

“It certainly helped that the initial claims filed dropped last week across the state. … Hopefully we’re past the peak of initial claims. To see that drop almost in half was a promising sign,” O’Connor added.

Still, the mid-valley unemployment claims processed represent staggering job losses. So far during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department has processed claims for unemployment insurance for roughly 8.5 percent of Linn County’s workforce. (The calculation was made using the latest county-by-county labor force statistics available, from February.)

Benton County, with Oregon State University and more high-tech employers, and more college educated and white collar workers, is seen as a far more stable employment market than its neighbor to the east. Still, Benton County has had employment claims processed for about 5.6 percent of its workforce already.