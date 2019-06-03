Ciddici’s Pizza is expanding out of Albany and planning to open up a third location in downtown Corvallis, at 140 NW Third St., in July.
“We’re excited. We’ve been here for 33 years. Our goal is to open a few more,” said Hamid Siddiqui, owner of the business that is becoming a local chain. (His family’s last name was given an Italian-style treatment for the name of the pizza joint.)
A fourth Ciddici’s location for Lebanon or east Linn County is being planned, though that’s further out in the future.
Corvallis locals already familiar with Ciddici’s are eager for the new addition to the dining scene, said Steve Boyd, project coordinator for the restaurant. Boyd is helping with permitting and other aspects of the Corvallis Ciddici’s location.
“I had a guy stick his head in the other day and ask, ‘When are you open?’” Boyd said.
Corvallis, as a college town, has slightly different demographics than Albany, of course. But Siddiqui is confident that there’s room for another quality pizzeria.
Boyd said that Corvallis includes plenty of commercial and industrial businesses, and large orders from those types of customers have become a specialty for Ciddici’s in Albany.
The Corvallis Ciddici’s will use the same type of stone slate ovens used in Albany. Ciddici’s is known for having a crisp crust.
“People like our pizza. There’s no reason to change that,” Siddiqui said.
The Corvallis location will have a separate full bar and grill with its own menu.
The previous tenant of the Corvallis site was a steak house that had Western-themed décor.
That’s being removed from the restaurant portion of the Corvallis Ciddici’s. Boyd said the Western theme will remain in the bar portion, at least for now, to keep costs down.
But Boyd also was curious if the décor will appeal to Oregon State University students and other residents from rural locales — Corvallis doesn’t have a true country bar.
“There are a lot of ag students, a lot of people come from Eastern Oregon to attend OSU,” Boyd said.
Plus, some aspects of the previous tenant’s design remain appealing, Boyd said, such as the bar, which is covered in pennies. “That’s pretty cool,” Boyd added.
Ciddici's opened its second location, off of Belmont Avenue near Linn-Benton Community College in south Albany, in 2011.
