Business Calendar (May 10)

Wednesday: Hiring event, 4 to 6 p.m., Great Hall Courtyard, Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver. The resort is hiring for the summer season and offering a new starting wage of $25 per hour for housekeeping positions. Other part- and full-time seasonal positions include culinary and marina staff, golf services and shop attendants, greenskeepers, guest services, spa service providers, pool and recreation ambassadors, lifeguards, food and beverage servers, administration, management and more. With the Memorial Day weekend opening of the newly expanded Cove Aquatic Center, lifeguards, front desk, food service and culinary staff also are needed to operate this new resort amenity. Those attending the fair are encouraged to complete an application online in advance, and bring a resume to the event. Hiring will be done on the spot. Not all positions require previous experience. Applicants must be age 15 or over. Information: www.sunriverresort.com.