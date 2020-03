The little boy who grew up at 3931 Hubert Ave. in Los Angeles never thought he'd wind up living in Detroit - and never dreamed he would want to stay. Blame his passion for batteries. That's right, batteries. It's one thing to dash across town to CVS to pick up a tube of Crest toothpaste. It's another story to travel all the way to Jupiter. But the technology can be the same. And it's designed ...