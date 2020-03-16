Business Calendar (March 16)
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (March 16)

Tuesday: "Going into Business Seminar," 6 p.m., Room CC-213, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Registration: 541-917-4929.

Canceled: Wednesday — Corvallis Downtown Discussions, 8 a.m.

Wednesday: MOB Nation gathering, 6 p.m., CMG Financial, 402 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Professional association for women who balance motherhood and owning a business. Information: gwen@themobnation.com or www.themobnation.com/events.

March 25: "Taking Care of Your Woodlands," 6 p.m. four Wednesdays, plus field session 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18, Oregon State University Linn County Extension Service Office, 33630 McFarland Road, Tangent. Cost: $50 per person or $60 for two people from the same family. Registration: http://bit.ly/bentonforestry; deadline: Wednesday.

