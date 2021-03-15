 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Calendar (March 15)
0 comments
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (March 15)

  • 0

Friday: Albany Visitors Association Photo Contest entry deadline. Open to all ages and skill levels. Each photo should specifically feature Albany and surrounding Linn County, and should be from 2019, 2020 or 2021. The purpose of the contest is to find images suitable for us in the AVA's marketing program. Categories include scenic, landmarks, events, life in the community, people, historic Albany, culinary, and a student category for photographers age 18 or under. First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in several categories, with prizes awarded. Information: www.albanyvisitors.com.

March 20-April 2: Downtown Albany Easter Hunt. Families are invited to peek in store windows of a hunt for Easter posters. Enter your findings and turn in your form for a prize. Information: www.albanydowntown.com/events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 7: Where can you still find affordable homes?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Ultra Low-Risk Growth With A Stable Value Fund
Smart Change: Personal Finance

Get Ultra Low-Risk Growth With A Stable Value Fund

Playing it safe is tricky for retirement investors. Buy a money market mutual fund and you won’t lose any money. But you also won’t earn much, either—and you may even forfeit purchasing power over time. Since the end of the Great Recession, money market fund yields have been stuck well below the rate of inflation. […]

50 Great Ways To Spend Your Third Stimulus Check
Smart Change: Personal Finance

50 Great Ways To Spend Your Third Stimulus Check

  • Updated

President Joe Biden’s massive $1.9 trillion stimulus package has just been signed into law, providing much-needed financial relief for many Americans. Two of the most notable provisions include extending unemployment benefits and disbursing a third round of direct payments (also known as stimulus checks). For many, these stimulus payments are more of a lifeline than […]

What Is Asset Management?
Investment

What Is Asset Management?

Asset management is a giant business. In 2019, the top 500 largest asset managers worldwide oversaw $104.4 trillion worth of assets, according to Thinking Ahead Institute by Willis Towers Watson. These stratospheric numbers might make the term asset management seem way beyond your world. But asset management is a financial service that can benefit those […]

Investment

What Is Asset Management?

Asset management is a giant business. In 2019, the top 500 largest asset managers worldwide oversaw $104.4 trillion worth of assets, according to Thinking Ahead Institute by Willis Towers Watson. These stratospheric numbers might make the term asset management seem way beyond your world. But asset management is a financial service that can benefit those […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News