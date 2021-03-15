Business Calendar (March 15)

Friday: Albany Visitors Association Photo Contest entry deadline. Open to all ages and skill levels. Each photo should specifically feature Albany and surrounding Linn County, and should be from 2019, 2020 or 2021. The purpose of the contest is to find images suitable for us in the AVA's marketing program. Categories include scenic, landmarks, events, life in the community, people, historic Albany, culinary, and a student category for photographers age 18 or under. First-, second- and third-place awards will be given in several categories, with prizes awarded. Information: www.albanyvisitors.com.