Business Calendar (March 1)

Wednesday: "Back2theFuture: Reassessing Completed Projects for Sustainability — An NEBC Technical Workshop," 11:30 a.m., online. This presentation, sponsored by the Northwest Environmental Business Council, will include an overview of integrated planning, green remediation, and discussion of climate adaptation and resiliency. Participants will look back on examples of projects where green remediation concepts and sustainable project planning have been applied. The presentation will also examine how integrated planning helps create sustainable communities, and look to the future and what it means for environmental practitioners and the 21st-century communities we live and work in. Cost: $55. Registration: https://nebc.regfox.com/030421-putting-an-end-to-pfas-emerging-technologies-for-pfas-dest.
Thursday: "Putting an End to PFAS: Emerging Technologies for PFAS Destruction — An NEBC Technical Workshop," 11:30 a.m., online. Emerging regulations and multi-million dollar lawsuits are driving an intense search for PFAS destruction systems that provide complete mineralization, field deployability, low energy consumption, high throughputs and no toxic byproducts. Brian Pinkard, chief technology office and co-founder of Aquagga, will present a summary of the research and gained knowledge around PFAS destruction techniques and processes including technical maturity, destruction effectiveness, commercial scalability and benefits/drawbacks, with other members of the leadership team available during the question-and-answer session. Cost: $55. Registration: https://nebc.regfox.com/030421-putting-an-end-to-pfas-emerging-technologies-for-pfas-dest.