By Andrea Woroch

Every year, countless people throughout the country dream up personal finance-related New Year's Resolutions. Most of the goals are centered around saving more money, whether it's by earning more or spending less. Some folks have trips they want to take or projects they need to cross off their to-do list, while others just want the security of bolstering their savings accounts. Regardless of the goal, most people fail because they overlook the most critical step in achieving their objective - a well thought out plan. Below are seven detailed adjustments that will actually help you reach your financial target and lead a more financially responsible 2020.

1. Track your spending.

It's easy to blow your budget when you have no idea where your money is going. Tracking how you spend allows you to identify where you need to cut back — hello, Target! — which makes it easier to limit unnecessary purchases. Remember, you can't change what y...