Tuesday: Youth Job Fair, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., activity gymnasium, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. More than 1,300 Linn County students are expected to attend. Those interested in volunteering can email fseverns@albanychamber.com.

