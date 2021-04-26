 Skip to main content

Business Calendar (April 26)
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (April 26)

Tuesday: "A Case of Digital Transformation with Energy Operators and Consultants During the Pandemic," 11:30 a.m., webinar. Presented by the Northwest Environmental Business Council. Cost: $45. Registration: https://nebc.regfox.com/a-case-of-digital-transformation-with-energy-operators-and-consultants-duri.

Wednesday: Linn-Benton Community College Virtual Career Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., https://joinhandshake.com. Information: 541-917-4780 or careerconnections@linnbenton.edu. Registration required at linnbenton.edu/careerfair.

