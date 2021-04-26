Business Calendar (April 26)

MoneyTips

With businesses and individuals taking steps to return to normal living, there's a lot of pent up consumer demand to spend. The new term "revenge shopping" implies that consumers will be making up for lost time with a boom in products and experiences they couldn't purchase during the lockdown.

The National Retail Federation estimates that retail sales will increase between 6.5 to 8.2 percent this year over last year to a total of $4.4 trillion, exceeding the 4.4 percent average during the previous five years. Of those who plan to indulge in a few revenge purchases, the 2021 McKinsey consumer sentiment report found that around half of consumers admit to being pandemic-fatigued and intend to splurge on things like high-end fashion, beauty, and electronics.

Though an occasional splurge won't completel...