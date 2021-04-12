Business Calendar (April 12)

Thursday: "Waterbody Assessment: A TMDL’s Foundation," 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., online. A Northwest Environmental Business Council technical workshop, presented by Applied Ecosystem Services. Total maximum daily loads are the tool used by environmental regulators to address non-point source pollution under the Clean Water Act. They are intended to be the restorative action of a water body assessment that determined a designated use did not meet the desired condition. In Oregon, the waterbody assessment process has not been done well, particularly within the Willamette River basin. Yet there is abundant scientific and mathematical support for producing waterbody assessments that are technically sound and legally defensible. Cost: $45. Registration: https://nebc.regfox.com/waterbody-assessment-a-tmdls-foundation.