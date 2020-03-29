Adapt and survive: Mid-valley businesses discuss operating during coronavirus pandemic

The streets of downtown Albany and downtown Corvallis were nearly empty — some business owners used the phrase “ghost town” to describe the atmosphere — and that was no surprise in the time of the novel coronavirus and new government measures to enforce social distancing.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ordered the dining areas of restaurants, bars and other business that serve food to close March 16, forcing them to pivot to to-go or delivery orders. Then on March 23, she issued a stay at home order that also completely shut the doors of several types of businesses, including barber shops and hair salons.

But several mid-Willamette Valley shops, stores and restaurants have remained open despite the uncertain environment and the loss of vehicle and foot traffic.

During the course of more than a dozen interviews with independent business owners and managers, a few themes emerged:

• Adjustments, often above and beyond state rules, are necessary to ensure that bills get paid. This includes switching to deliveries, offering expanded services, limiting hours of operation or streamlining menus. And, of course, in many instances, there are lay-offs.

• Many business owners said an online shop or the ability to interact with customers online, even if that meant Facebook messages or communicating via Instagram, made them better positioned to remain open and retain sales.