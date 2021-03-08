BULB program honors sixth-grade students

Six Lebanon sixth-graders were recognized on Thursday for their outstanding efforts during this difficult school year.

These students — Sophia Vitali and Janiece Davidson of Cascades, Kaleb Bond and Diana Sanchez of Green Acres, and Gracie Bolin and Amelia Shetler of Pioneer — were singled out for their attendance and effort as online students.

And what was their immediate reward? An online Zoom meeting with the leaders of BULB (Bringing Up Learning and Behavior), a community outreach program which is supported by Lebanon Community Schools and the Lebanon Police Department. The program has been sponsored in Lebanon for the past 13 years by Dr. Adam Kirkpatrick Family Dentistry.

The organizers are well aware of the irony of honoring performance in online classes with another Zoom meeting.

“Normally, we meet in person at the Justice Center and the kids get a tour, a limo ride, wonderful breakfast. But we are making do this year and hoping to reward the students at the end of the year with a group walk at the Strawberry Festival parade and a train ride and barbecue,” said Julie Miller, community liaison for Lebanon Community Schools.

The train ride is a trip on the Santiam Excursion that is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 26.