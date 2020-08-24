Brown looks forward to joining the Ducks

The next time Keith Brown takes the field it will be as a member of the Oregon Ducks football team.

The postponement of Oregon high school football until the spring of 2021 means that Brown, a highly recruited and recognized linebacker and running back, will not be able to enjoy his senior season with the Lebanon Warriors.

His plan has always been to graduate early so that he could enroll for the spring semester at the University of Oregon.

“My plan to graduate in the fall had been a thing since long before COVID hit,” Brown said. “I’m just going to take this time to train, then graduate and I’ll be at U of O in the spring … I’ll graduate November or December and enroll at Oregon Jan. 2.”

He is undecided about a major but is strongly considering sports marketing or business management. Sports science is also a possibility.

The original purpose in graduating early was to be able to take part in spring practices with the Ducks in preparation for his freshman year. But COVID-19 has impacted the entire sport and not just the high school schedule.

The Pac-12 conference has postponed all athletic competition through the end of the year. It is possible there could be a spring Pac-12 football season.

Brown has thought about the possibility of playing actual games soon after his arrival on campus. But he would like more certainty about how this would impact his future eligibility.

“I’m eligible to play this spring. I think it’s a big opportunity, especially if the NCAA can give us a year of eligibility back. I’m worried about, if I play in the spring, and my clock starts, is the fall my sophomore season?” Brown said.