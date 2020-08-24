Brown looks forward to joining the Ducks

The next time Keith Brown takes the field it will be as a member of the Oregon Ducks football team.
The postponement of Oregon high school football until the spring of 2021 means that Brown, a highly recruited and recognized linebacker and running back, will not be able to enjoy his senior season with the Lebanon Warriors.
His plan has always been to graduate early so that he could enroll for the spring semester at the University of Oregon.
“My plan to graduate in the fall had been a thing since long before COVID hit,” Brown said. “I’m just going to take this time to train, then graduate and I’ll be at U of O in the spring … I’ll graduate November or December and enroll at Oregon Jan. 2.”
He is undecided about a major but is strongly considering sports marketing or business management. Sports science is also a possibility.
The original purpose in graduating early was to be able to take part in spring practices with the Ducks in preparation for his freshman year. But COVID-19 has impacted the entire sport and not just the high school schedule.
The Pac-12 conference has postponed all athletic competition through the end of the year. It is possible there could be a spring Pac-12 football season.
Brown has thought about the possibility of playing actual games soon after his arrival on campus. But he would like more certainty about how this would impact his future eligibility.
“I’m eligible to play this spring. I think it’s a big opportunity, especially if the NCAA can give us a year of eligibility back. I’m worried about, if I play in the spring, and my clock starts, is the fall my sophomore season?” Brown said.
Brown, who is 6-foot-1 and plays at 220 pounds, will focus on playing linebacker at Oregon. In July, he was one of five players in the state named to the Sports Illustrated HIgh School All-American watch list.
The Sports Illustrated scouting report on Brown highlighted his quickness and intensity: “He’s a wrecking ball in every sense of the word. He can do just about anything you ask of him on the football field and refuses to take a play off. He plays angry and is always in the right place. He also has a knack for stripping the ball and creating turnovers.”
Brown said it was an honor to be recognized and he does regret that he will not have the opportunity to earn this award on the field during a senior season. But he is choosing to look ahead.
“I’m really excited. I’m ready for the next chapter in my life,” Brown said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!