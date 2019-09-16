Five years ago, the first edition of the Lebanon Brewfest drew 300 people downtown. Last year, that number grew to 2,200 and this year's event attracted an estimated 3,000.
"It keeps growing and growing," said Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
They were drawn by a community event which is designed to offer a good time on a late summer evening while also raising funds for several worthy groups in the community.
This year, the funds raised will benefit
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, Dala's Blue Angels, the Lebanon High School All Night Senior Party, the Lebanon High School band, and the Seven Oak Middle School football program.
“It does a lot of good for east Linn County kids in general," Latimer said.
There were a total of 63 booths at this year's event, with about three dozen breweries, four distilleries, five food trucks and a dozen general vendors.
The Lebanon brewfest is unique in that the organizers do not purchase any of the beer which is poured at the event. All of the participating breweries donate their product.
"All of that money goes to programs for kids," Latimer said.
More than 100 volunteers helped operate the event, including members of Dala's Blue Angels, who provided security.
For the second year in a row, the silent auction of the City of Lebanon's Quirky Turkey celebration was held in conjunction with Brewfest. The top bids went for
The top bids went to Major Tom (the astronaut turkey made by Gary Marks with lights and sound by Paul Aziz, and sponsored by Consumers Power) and Zac “Jack” Brown (made by Colleen Becker, and sponsored by Modern Forest).
Proceeds of the auction will support the Lebanon Arts Commission, the Linn County Arts Guild and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
