Brewer takes over as interim city manager

New Lebanon Interim City Manager Nancy Brewer took part in her first public council session on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The agenda was brief as the city completed two small annexations and finalized its approval of the proposed 24-unit apartment complex on Weldwood Street.
But Mayor Paul Aziz said it is very helpful to have Brewer in place to help lead the local government. Ron Whitlatch, the city’s engineering services director, has served as the interim city manager since the resignation of Gary Marks in August 2019.
“One, it’s nice to get Ron back to the engineering tasks that he has to do. Two, it’s just going to give us some stability moving forward,” Aziz said. “It is definitely a plus to have her on the team and have our staff back doing what they need to be doing and having her get the staff together and lead them the way they need to be led.”
Brewer officially took over the post of interim city manager on Oct. 5. She began her tenure by meeting with the mayor, each of the city councilors and the city’s department leaders.
“I want to say, to a person, everyone has given massive kudos to Ron for the work that he did stepping in and the only complaint that I’ve heard from anybody is that he did not cure COVID during this past year,” Brewer joked. “I really appreciate everything he’s done to keep everything going and certainly working through one of the most difficult times a community can work through.”
Brewer previously served as the finance director for the City of Corvallis for the past 27 years. She did not apply for the open position of city manager in Lebanon because she was not sure she was ready to commit to serving five years or more in a new post.
But she is happy to serve as the interim city manager as the City of Lebanon begins the second round of its search to fill the position permanently.
One issue that Brewer is working on immediately is the number of residents who are behind on their city water payments. When the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in March, the City of Lebanon stopped locking off city water to residences for non-payment. It was decided that limiting access to clean water during the pandemic was not the correct policy.
Over the past couple of months, the council has debated the issue and decided to resume lockoffs for residents who were behind on their payments and did not make any effort to work with the city on a repayment plan.
Brewer said she is working with Finance Director Matt Apken on a plan to use CARES Act to set up a program to help individuals who are behind on their utility payments.
This program would be operated by a third party, such as a local non-profit organization. The program would offer assistance to people who have been laid off due to COVID-19 and would help them with their natural gas, electric, and water utility bills.
