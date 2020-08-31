Boys & Girls Club hosts youth baseball camp

Thirty-three players from around the state were treated to three days of top-notch baseball instruction last week at Bob Smith Park.

The players, who ranged from fifth through eighth grades, were taught by a camp staff led by Oregon State University assistant coach Ryan Gipson and Linn-Benton Community College assistant Braden Wells.

The camp ran from Monday through Wednesday and included instruction in stretching techniques, fundamental skills and simulated games.

“It’s fun. It reminds you of just your youth, of playing the game at this age and realizing the coaches that made you fall in love with the game, that’s our job now. We’ve been players, we’re done being players and now we have to make the game fun and teach the next generation of kids coming through the ranks,” Wells said.

Gipson, the former head baseball coach at LBCC, was a member of the 2006 Oregon State national championship squad and Wells was a member of the Beavers’ 2007 title-winning team.

“We’re fortunate enough to get to be in the Willamette Valley where Oregon State baseball is such a big presence that we have kind of an umbrella and an influence to be able to impact the community in a very positive way,” Wells said.

The camp was sponsored and put together by Steve Carothers, a star player at Linn-Benton Community College in the early 1970s and a long-time supporter of baseball in the mid-valley. He organized the camp in cooperation with Kris Latimer, the executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.