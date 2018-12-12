NOTE: The following story originally ran in the Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2014, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
SWEET HOME — On the flip of a coin — four of six tosses, actually — it was determined Tuesday night that incumbent Bruce Hobbs would retain his seat on the Sweet Home City Council.
It has taken almost six weeks to finalize the council election process, because Hobbs and challenger James Goble's vote tallies were separated on Nov. 4 by only one vote, which triggered an automatic recount. When the recount was completed by the Linn County Clerk's office last week, the two were tied with 925 votes.
By City Charter, the winner was to be selected by lot for the first time in city history.
City Manager Craig Martin brought poker chips, note cards and a lunch sack with the city seal on it and said the two men could also draw for the short straw.
The council opted to have retiring councilman Craig Fentiman toss a challenge coin to which the initials of the candidates were attached.
Goble was not present.
To ensure fairness, Fentiman was chosen to toss the coin up to seven times.
"One flip; that's good," Hobbs joked after his initials came up after the first toss.
Goble's initials came up on the next two tosses, and then Hobbs won three consecutive flips, sealing the deal.
"I'm excited, " Hobbs said afterward. "It was fun to win by the flip of a coin. It has created a lot of interest about theories of breaking a tie and also emphasizes the importance of every vote.
This will be Hobbs' second term on the council.
He decided to run again because he wants to continue helping develop the city's sewer and water plants.
"There are also a couple of land-use issues coming up later," he said.
Hobbs will serve a two-year term.
The top three vote-getters will serve four-year terms. They are incumbent Greg Mahler, 1,303 votes; Ryan Underwood, 1,156 votes; and Jeffrey Goodwin, 938 votes.
The council also canvassed the election results, including the approval by voters to revise the City Charter.
The councilors will be sworn in at the first meeting in January.
