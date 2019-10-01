We know you want to know first! Mid Valley people are buzzing throughout the Mid Valley about today’s Mid Valley celebrity surprises.
Remember Old Man Grady’s bowling alley, where the Mervyn’s used to be? Well, sir, our sources tell us we may see a wild turkey sanctuary in that very spot, where old-timers may remember Gene Putansky (RIP) rolled the zip code's first 300 on a snack of Lila Grady’s gravy tots and 22 snoots of — you guessed it — Wild Turkey in April 1977. County commissioner Rexum Rexall XI assures us it’s no coincidence. Addendum: To learn more about Gene Putansky, visit the month-long exhibit devoted to his casual garden-party chinos at the museum.
Jenny left her job at Carl’s Jr. and says it’s no one’s fault.
Tyler’s pickup is looking sweet. He sent pictures. His secret? The 4-in-1 Tide Pods dissolved in primer.
That house on Fifth and whatever — you know the one — ain’t really haunted. Our investigative team traced the rumor to an exchange in the Memorial Junior High boys’ locker room on Tuesday, May 18, 1965. Billy says he’s sorry for the half-century’s worth of trouble he’s caused.
A downtown antique store is offering a signed hardcover copy of Jerzy Kosinki’s “Being There” for $300. Proprietor Emmylou describes the item as “quite a find,” its title page inscribed: “Here’s your autograph; now, get out of my house. Jerzy Kosinski, March 1974.” As of press time, we have confirmed that Jerzy Kosinski was, in fact, a novelist.
If you get a Facebook PM from Katie, look out: her account was hacked! “I don’t have embarrassing videos of you,” she says referring to the fraudulent threat, “just of some people around town.” Mostly of drunks pureeing her azaleas with their Dusters after hugging that curve by her duplex too close.
We're happy to report that the 7-Eleven has at last embraced personal freedom. Want a cheeseburger Big Bite or PBJ taquito? Get it yourself; your tongs await. The buns sleep in that little warmed drawer at your legs. It’s like motor voter for your tummy. Now, if we could only get them to stock the Sporting News again.
Brad wants to know who’s been using his Netflix password to watch Italian mumblecore. It takes him forever now to find “The Great British Baking Show,” he alleges.
Adam’s getting the band back together.
The payphone at the A&M Market doesn’t work.
Leslie says Van Halen is finished. “I read it online somewhere,” he shrugs.
April may still be on maternity leave, but that hasn’t stopped her from posting photos of little Aednae Alissae on Albany Happenings. Her “Aednae Loves Carrots!” album is up to 1,200 likes! Her already remarkable online brand is guaranteed to explode when Aednae makes her public debut Thursday at Sizzler with April’s coworkers. Find Aednae on Instagram (@aednaetentoes) and be sure to use the hashtag #queenaednae.
Pat and Patti Jo saw “Downton Abbey” last Saturday and gave it four thumbs up: their own! “I talked British for a week!” Patti Jo laughed before cheerio-ing to a memorial service. Pat drank White Claw on the portico as usual.
“Mid” and “Valley” are now capitalized, sans hyphen, for reasons unknown.
Stephanie wishes her neighbors would stop playing their Boston albums so loud. “Don’t get me wrong,” she explains. “The first two LPs are immaculate examples of cynical FM rock at its creative zenith. But all that bulges past their windows is everything after ‘Third Stage’ in 1986, which is just slick, evil tripe. Have you heard that song ‘Amanda’? I’d rather feed my ears to ferrets. By ‘Corporate America’ in 2002, they were sub-county-fair narcoleptics. ‘Life, Love & Hope’ doesn’t even have Brad Delp on it except posthumously, for Pete’s sake! If you’re going to play Boston at such volumes, I suggest you venture no further than ‘Feelin’ Satisfied.’ Otherwise, I’m calling the police.”
Mark and Mike are collaborating on a 1983 Volkswagen Golf for Mike’s 15-year-old daughter, Megan. “It’s cute and little, like her,” Mike said, winking. “Dad!” Megan replied, smacking him playfully on the arm. Uncle Mark drank White Claw on the portico as usual.
This week’s top single, according to the jukebox at Marvin’s Glugalug:
