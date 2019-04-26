Today I mourn a true institution: Sheron Henderson.
To me, she stood for the old downtown. The funky downtown. That righteous strip before edifices donned spats, before musty air wafted out doorways forever, before the rents flew north, an idyll for a once-starving young writer-slash-scribbler called me.
Sheron ran the Olde Towne Café. It stood near the corner of First and Broadalbin. The building’s still there, of course, but there’s no trace of that life now. Ain’t been for ages. It went urbane, fleshed in fine wood to match the neighborhood’s upscale aspirations. You couldn’t imagine such a place on that block anymore, except as doomed, self-conscious kitsch.
But Olde Towne was the real deal, a café to its bones. Booths with high, stiff-cushioned backs, tabletops edged into walls. Coffee cups like grandma’s stash. The endless hiss of a kitchen grill, the cackle of a deep fryer. Newspapers in stained disarray. A second-floor restroom, in storage, at the top of a spluttering stairway.
There was a longer booth in the café’s back, ostensibly for larger parties. But as far as I know, only the Tripps and their lunch guests used it. They’d all troop in, single-file, shouting greetings over the counter. Former Democrat-Herald publisher John Buchner joined them often; he’d pat me on the shoulder with a “hey!” as he passed. Once settled, they’d pow-wow for hours, coffee klatch as dynasty, a good-natured shop-talk din.
Wells Fargo tellers were regulars, pecking at sandwiches, dishing dirt. Pacific Power linemen swapped myths at a favorite table. You could usually find me three booths down — long-haired, ratty kicks — lost in the Oregonian’s arts tab. Guess I was a regular too.
Sheron always knew what I wanted: a bacon burger, extra strip for ballast, swathed in cheese and grease, with crinkle-cut fries dark enough to feel crispy. Then she’d chop that monster in half and its juices would trickle into a pool fit for dipping. Do they teach that in culinary school? Seems an acquired science to me.
I knew little about Sheron’s life. She had a husband, Roger, and two grown children. You’d see Roger sometimes, bursting through the café’s door, lugging boxes toward the back. Her daughter, Trisha, ran the counter often. Her son, Jason, was an occasional presence. But Sheron was always around, aproned, smiling, laughing, speaking in accents purely of the diner. When she said, “sure,” she’d stretch it to a delighted “shore.” Answering the phone, she’d announce, “Olde Towne kuh-FAY,” and I can’t hear it any other way. If you missed a few lunches, she’d meet you with a hearty “Hullo, stranger!” though strangers didn’t exist in Sheron’s universe.
But I believe to my soul she was the template for “good people.” Like many, I was grateful for her kindness. Back then, despite being an internationally beloved part-time sportswriter and columnist for the Albany Democrat-Herald, I didn’t make what folks call “money.” I worked for minimum wage with a studio apartment to support. Even worse, I was a young adherent to the moment-living discipline, wandering off budget at the slightest temptation: books, movies, video games and impulsive lavish dinners. Then every two weeks I tithed at the altar of Top Ramen, Frito-Lay and Little Debbie. TL;DR? I was broke. A lot.
Sheron saved me. So many times. I can’t imagine how she guessed, ’cause I’d have been too embarrassed to tell her. The old shirts and faded shorts, maybe. Deck shoes so dirty they qualified as dig sites. But she gave me a tab. A tab. I thought those existed only as a “Cheers” punchline. A tab. It sounded so mid-century, so neighborhood grocer, so hat-in-hand Dust Bowl. A tab. I stammered my thanks in relief. “Oh, I know you’re good for it,” she said, adding with a smirk, “plus, you work for the paper. I know where to find you.”
Those burgers stand as the best I’ve devoured. They were sometimes my only meal. And yeah, I was good for them, just as Sheron was good to me.
Those salad days were long ago, and downtown Albany’s changed since then — for better, worse or neither, I’ve never been sure. It’s more aesthetically pleasant, true. Cleaner. Just as friendly, with a wider epicurean palate. But I think it lost a lot of character in its pursuit of self-improvement. The weirdness beneath the veneer is gone.
While I love the global menus served over several blocks, I miss the comfort of an ordinary joint, a kick-back space that feels less like a calculated theme against exposed brick and hardwood floors and more like a second home pockmarked by age and love. Where piped-in music’s whatever bleeds loose from the kitchen radio. Where conversations with wait staff pick up where they last stopped. Where ketchup is manna and grease is religion. Where a Sheron Henderson watches over her flock and no one leaves a stranger.
