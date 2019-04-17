NOTE: The following article originally ran in the Tuesday, April 8, 1952, edition of the Albany Democrat-Herald.
The city of Albany is holding $50 bail from each of two men who have made citizen arrests of each other on assault charges, but so far neither has followed the action through with a complaint, City Judge Edwin Fortmiller said.
The citizens arrests were made by Edward Charles Kral and James Milton.
The action grew out of an alleged altercation in a local tavern Sunday morning.
Fortmiller said that if no complaints are forthcoming, the bail will be returned to the two men.
