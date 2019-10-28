In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle talks with his son, forward Tres Tinkle, during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Washington in Seattle. Both Wayne and Tres Tinkle are looking to make their last father-and-son season at Oregon State memorable. Tres Tinkle is a senior this year. He considered leaving for the NBA in the offseason but ultimately decided to return to the Beavers. That means he'll have one more chance to do something with his dad that Oregon State hasn't managed since his first year: Make the NCAA tournament.