Bauer receives DAR award

Lebanon High School teacher Brad Bauer has been honored by the Santiam Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The organization recognized Bauer with its Outstanding Teacher of American History award. The honor was given in recognition of Bauer's many years of teaching American history and government classes.

Marilyn York, chapter vice regent, said the Santiam Chapter has not voted on this award in recent years.

"Brad has been teaching American history for over 30 years and inspiring a lot of kids to understand government and to appreciate this aspect of life and to have a certain amount of patriotism," York said. "We felt he was eligible and so we have sponsored him for this outstanding American history teacher award."

As the local honoree, Bauer is now among the candidates for state and national recognition by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

York said Bauer was scheduled to make a presentation to the local chapter but it was called off due to the social distancing requirements currently in place. York said the chapter regretted the cancellation, but wanted to move forward with the award.

"It's important that he have this recognition," York said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.