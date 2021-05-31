Barsideous Brewing wins silver medal at brewing competition

Lebanon brewer Bill Bartman doesn’t usually enter his creations in contests.
Barsideous Brewing is still a fairly new business and it was difficult for him to justify paying the entry fees even before the COVID-19 pandemic made life even more challenging.
“We’ve always kind of avoided it. Does it really help our brand?” Bartman said.
But this spring, one of their loyal customers insisted that Barsideous enter the annual Oregon Beer Awards. Larry Jordan even paid the $235 entry fee.
“He pretty much sponsored six of our beers into this competition,” Bartman said.
Jordan’s faith in Bartman’s craft was well-founded. Barsideous Brewing placed second in the flavored beer category with its Chocolate Casanova stout. Bartman said the beer is an American stout and contains “copious amounts of chocolate.”
“Unlike a lot of chocolate stouts, you really pick up the chocolate,” Bartman said.
Bartman entered the competition with hopes that the Chocolate Casanova and his Saint Misbehavin’ might fare well. But he didn’t want to set his expectations too high.
“The competition is pretty steep. You’re competing against the really well-established brands and breweries,” Bartman said. “You just never know because there’s so many awesome breweries out there.”
The event is traditionally held at the Revolution Hall ballroom in Portland. For the past two years, the event has been held virtually with contestants dropping off their entries and then awaiting the decision from the 42 judges.
There were more than 1,000 entries this year and the judging took place over a three-week period. There were 26 categories and 78 medal winners were announced in late May.
“I think there were over 100 entries in the category we got silver,” Bartman said.
After the awards were announced, Barsideous Brewing was approached by a distributor about the possibility of expanding its retail presence. Bartman said there are a lot of factors to consider before making this decision, but if it seems like the right approach in the long run, they may pursue this opportunity.
Currently, Barsideous Brewing cans seven of its brews and they can be purchased at the North Albany IGA, as well as three locations in Corvallis: Market of Choice, Corvallis Brew Supply, and the First Alternative Co-op. Bartman said the company will soon begin canning three more of its beers, putting 10 of its beers in retail circulation.
Barsideous Brewing is hoping customers will stop by this week and pick up a few cans of Strawberry Fields Forever, a hazy wheat ale which Bartman has concocted for the occasion.
“We were expecting the Strawberry Festival to take place this year. We’ve got a really tasty batch of our strawberry beer ready to go. It’s going to be canned up and ready to go for what would have been the Strawberry Festival weekend,” Bartman said. “We’ll have it on tap and in cans.”
They can also try out his newest creation, Goldilocks, a Belgian blonde with a strong taste of orange.
“It’s got the Belgian spice you expect but it’s balanced with the orange,” Bartman said.