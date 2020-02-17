Barsideous Brewing to celebrate Zwickelmania on Saturday

Zwickelmania is coming to Lebanon.
Barsideous Brewing is one of more than 100 craft breweries in the state which are participating in this celebration of their craft this month.
The festival is named for the zwickel, the valve on the fermentation tank which brewers can open to test their product. It is an appropriate designation for the festivities which involve free tastings and brewery tours. It is held in February in connection with Oregon Craft Beer Month.
Barsideous Brewing, 644 S. Main Street, will celebrate Zwickelmania 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.
The celebration was begun in Portland and is in its 12th year. Portland area brewers celebrated on Feb. 15 with the rest of the state holding events this weekend.
“Let us know you’re on this Zwickelmania train and we’ll set you up with as many tastings as you want, there’s no limit,” said Bill Bartman of Barsideous Brewing. “We’re going to be doing brewery tours. We’re going to be brewing a really big beer that day. … We’re brewing our Russian imperial stout, we’re going to bourbon barrel age it. We’re brewing it on that day. Folks will be able to come in and not just have a tour of the brewery but get to watch the process.”
Bartman said the original intent of Zwickelmania was to educate the public about the craft brewing process. He likes to keep that spirit alive, while also acknowledging the inherent silliness of the event.
“Any excuse for a party. It’s Oregon and it’s raining, it’s cold,” Bartman joked.
While Barsideous is the only Lebanon brewery participating in the event, Bartman was anxious to talk about the great craft brewing culture that is being developed downtown with Conversion Brewing, the Growler Café and Barsideous Brewing in close proximity.
“Craft beer is such a collaborative thing,” Bartman said. “In January we did a fundraiser for a water project in Sri Lanka. Our contribution was a pub crawl. They would start here and then go to the Growler Café and then ended at Conversion. People really enjoyed it and asked when we would be doing it again.”
He noted that when Barsideous Brewing opened in November 2017 he was already experienced as a brewer, but had never run a dining establishment.
“The food side, it’s a big learning curve,” Bartman said. “Knowing Chris (Borgmann) at Growler Café and Matt (Cowart) at Conversion, their experience and expertise, they were very willing to share. You know, ‘This is where you’re at. You don’t want to make our mistake, try it this way.’ It’s really nice to have that feedback.”
Bartman, a retired high school teacher, started out as a home brewer in the early 2000s and grew more serious about the craft as he learned from several master brewers in the Portland area.
“Portland in 2000 was a melting pot of great beer,” Bartman said. “I had the opportunity to work with several brewers. Mount Tabor with Rodney Stryker, is a huge mentor for me. Andrew Lamont at Old Town Brewing and lots of conversations with some of the heroes of the early era.”
Bartman specializes in producing dark beers such as stouts and porters as well as more traditional ales, but he also has fun with specialty seasonal brews.
“We do the color gamut from pale and blonde through traditional IPS to double IPA to reds and browns, all with a very interesting flavor profile,” Bartman said.