Barsideous Brewing to celebrate Zwickelmania on Saturday

Zwickelmania is coming to Lebanon.

Barsideous Brewing is one of more than 100 craft breweries in the state which are participating in this celebration of their craft this month.

The festival is named for the zwickel, the valve on the fermentation tank which brewers can open to test their product. It is an appropriate designation for the festivities which involve free tastings and brewery tours. It is held in February in connection with Oregon Craft Beer Month.

Barsideous Brewing, 644 S. Main Street, will celebrate Zwickelmania 2020 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The celebration was begun in Portland and is in its 12th year. Portland area brewers celebrated on Feb. 15 with the rest of the state holding events this weekend.

“Let us know you’re on this Zwickelmania train and we’ll set you up with as many tastings as you want, there’s no limit,” said Bill Bartman of Barsideous Brewing. “We’re going to be doing brewery tours. We’re going to be brewing a really big beer that day. … We’re brewing our Russian imperial stout, we’re going to bourbon barrel age it. We’re brewing it on that day. Folks will be able to come in and not just have a tour of the brewery but get to watch the process.”

Bartman said the original intent of Zwickelmania was to educate the public about the craft brewing process. He likes to keep that spirit alive, while also acknowledging the inherent silliness of the event.

“Any excuse for a party. It’s Oregon and it’s raining, it’s cold,” Bartman joked.