Barsideous Brewing emerges leaner, wiser

This has been a challenging year for Barsideous Brewing, but the Lebanon microbrewery learned some valuable lessons as it battled to survive the pandemic.

“Closing down gave us an opportunity to reflect and check. What are the things we did well? What are the things we needed to correct? And now we have an opportunity, because we are shut, to make those adjustments and come back fresh,” said Bill Bartman, one of the four co-founders of the business.

Looking back, Bartman says Barsideous Brewing got off to a great start this year.

“We actually were doing very well the first of the year in January, February, March and we were thinking, ‘Oh wow, we’re starting to make money. Something’s going right,’” Bartman said. “And then the COVID thing in the middle of March just wiped out all the extra we had made.”

Over the next few months, the owners had to make a series of difficult decisions. After the initial shutdown, they reopened for take-out with very limited hours and offering no food, only beverages.

After the public safety rules relaxed a bit more in July, they reopened their kitchen, but immediately ran into problems. Bartman said some items which had been on the menu were impossible to source and there were other issues with their suppliers.

“With shipping, everything takes longer and is not as predictable,” Bartman said.

This forced the ownership team to scale back the menu. It turned out that for them, less really was more.

“That’s worked for us really well,” Bartman said of the limited menu. “Two of the partners really wanted this to be a restaurant with beer and two of us wanted it to be a brewpub with food and what we’ve learned and we all agree is, it’s a brewpub with food.”