Banjo
A Sweet Home man died and two Albany residents were injured in a head-on collision on Highway 20 east of Lebanon Wednesday afternoon.
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases will likely push Linn County and perhaps 10 or more others into the extreme risk level April 30, requiring …
Oregon State University’s TRACE project announced the more contagious South African COVID-19 variant has been detected in mid-valley wastewater.
Scammers aren’t above taking advantage of a global pandemic in order to make a quick buck. There are several different facets to consider when…
Researchers at Oregon State University have homed in on the conditions that caused historically destructive Oregon wildfires in September and …
The Albany Lowe’s home improvement store has been fined $17,500 and cited by the state of Oregon for willfully disregarding COVID-19 safety ru…
A 90-year-old Benton County man was among six new COVID-19-related deaths around the state reported Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an unidentified person found near the Santiam River in Mill City on Sunday.
SALEM (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday rising COVID-19 hospitalizations threaten to overwhelm doctors, and she is moving 15 counties…
Linn County received its largest-ever allotment of COVID-19 vaccines this week, meaning locals will have three days next week to try and secur…